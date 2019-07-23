<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday rejected an offer from the Forum of All Progressives Congress Chairmen to act as peacemakers whenever there was crisis between the presiding officer and any senator in the 9th Assembly.

The Chairman of the APC chairmen forum, Abba Dalori, had offered the President of the Senate his group’s intervention whenever there was crisis between Lawan and any senator or groups of senators.

But Lawan, who received his guests on the National Assembly premises, said there would be no need for such intervention because the Senate and the Presidency had one focus.

He said, “When we campaigned for elections into the offices of the President of the Senate and Deputy President of the Senate, the party must have seen how loyal and committed senators were. This was clearly different from what happened in 2015.

“Therefore, Mr Chairman of chairmen, I don’t think I will ever invite you to come and intervene on my behalf when I will have any issue with any senator.

“I owe them a lot and should I disagree with someone, the matter would be resolved among us. The Executive and the Legislature in this respect with the dominance of the APC in the Senate and the APC administration, we have one course, one focus and one direction.”

Dalori had earlier urged the Senate to cooperate with the Presidency and work seamlessly with the Executive.