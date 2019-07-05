<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, on Friday congratulated the Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun over his victory at the Supreme Court, urging him to be magnanimous in victory.

Lawan, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, described the judgement as victory to democracy, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the people of Osun.

He urged Oyetola to put behind him past events during the electioneering and its aftermath litigation, and concentrate on tackling the challenges facing the state.

He urged him to run an all-inclusive government where everybody in the state would be carried along.

Lawan said: “Your victory is a great joy and achievement for our party.

“We are delighted that after a long legal battle, Osun state can finally settle down for good governance.

“My advice to you as you champion the course of governance in the state is to see every indigene of the state as equal partner and stakeholder in driving the wheel of progress.

“Let your reign be exceptional by being magnanimous and focused.”

Lawan also called on the people to give maximum support and cooperation to the governor for the interest and progress of the state.

“Now that the legal battle is over, let us come together and embrace one another in the general interest of the State,” he said.

Newsmen report that Gov. Oyetola was declared winner of the Osun governorship legal tussle at the Supreme Court which sat in Abuja on Friday.