



President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said late Alhaji Jakande lived a long and inspirational life that found fulfillment in the service of humanity.

Lawan in a condolence message noted that Jakande made sterling contributions to the development of journalism In Nigeria before replicating his indelible footprints on the political and economic development of Nigeria with his landmark achievements as the first elected governor of Lagos State.

“His feats and carriage as the governor made Alhaji Lateef Jakande a permanent face of progressive politics whose primary concern is the welfare and well-being of the people.





“Throughout his tenure as governor, he faithfully implemented the four cardinal programmes of his party, the defunct Unity Party of Nigeria.

“His numerous legacies continue to be appreciated, particularly in the education, health and housing sectors of Lagos State,” Lawan says.

“Alhaj Jakande took his Midas touch to the Federal level when he served briefly as the Minister of Works where he left his marks especially on the landscape of Abuja,” he stated.

The Senate President commiserated with the family, Lagos residents, friends, and associates of the legend over his departure.

Lawan prayed Allah to forgive his sins and accept his soul into Aljannat Firdaus.