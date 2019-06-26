<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday said there was no jumbo package for National Assembly members.

Lawan stated this when members of the Senators’ Forum paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The Senate President revealed that his monthly salary as a lawmaker and that of his colleagues remained N750,000 monthly.

He said, “I never believed that there is anything called jumbo payment to the National Assembly members.

“The National Assembly members both in the Senate and the House of Representatives receive just their salaries and I receive N750,000 as my salary.”

He pledged that activities of the National Assembly would be open to the general public, particularly in the area of funding

Lawan added that the 9th Senate would be a by-partisan senate which would cater to the unity and progress of the nation.

He said, “Nigerians expect us to be patriotic and we belong to various political parties, but once we are here Nigeria is our constituency.’’

“This senate is determined to ensure that, for example, we pass the budget in three months.

“All we require is for the executive to provide the appropriation bill in good time, may be at the end of September or early week of September.

“The Chairman of the forum, Sen. Khariat Gwadabe said the meeting was a unique opportunity for them to interface with the president of the senate.