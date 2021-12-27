Ex-Senate President Joseph Wayas’ widow passes on

Mrs Mary Abiola Wayas, the widow of late a former Senate President, Joseph Wayas, has passed on.

Late Mrs Wayas died 12 days after her husband who also died in the United Kingdom on November 30th, 2021.

She died in a London Hospital on 12th December 2021 after a brief illness, Joseph Wayas Jnr disclosed.

She is survived by 5 children, grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

According to Wayas Jnr, the late Mrs Wayas was a trained Secretary.

She worked in several prestigious firms in Russell Square, London; while supporting her husband, Late Joseph Wayas who was then an overseas student in the UK.