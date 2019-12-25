<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria Senate President Ahmed Lawan has felicitated with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the occasion of Christmas and new year.

Lawan, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said: “I heartily felicitate with Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful, on the Christmas and new year festivities.

“Christians and Nigerians in general, must not forget the essence of the season, which is a reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ and the ideals for which he lived.

“The birth of Jesus Christ is a great example of humility, He lived and preached peace, love, tolerance and self-sacrifice, and left mankind with the hope of eternal joy.

” These virtues transcend religion and deserve to be embraced by all Nigerians, especially as we go through the challenges of nation-building and development.

“In the spirit of the season, we, as a people and government must remember the weak and the most vulnerable in our midst and do the best we can to bring them succour and help them to also feel the joy of the season.

“I wish you all journey mercies as you move around to share the season with families and loved ones and enjoin all to celebrate with moderation”.

He said the National Assembly, in its legislative agenda, has resolved to work for Nigeria, by enacting legislations that serve the generality of Nigerians.

“Your representatives in the assembly, since their inauguration six months ago, have devoted themselves to facilitating good governance and stimulating the economy to raise the standard of living of Nigerians.

“Their decisions on critical sectors of the economy, before they adjourned for the Christmas and new year, were essentially to make year 2020 and beyond prosperous for all.

” The timely passage of the 2020 Budget, which was promptly assented to by the president, signposts the determination of the assembly to work for Nigerians, ” he said.

He said further that the modest achievements of the assembly within the short period were made possible by the bi-partisan approach to national issues by the federal lawmakers and collaborative harmonious relationship, with other arms of government.

“I assure you that this synergy at the highest level of governance will be sustained in 2020 and beyond,” he said.