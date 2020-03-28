<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turns 68 on Sunday, 29th March, 2020.

Lawan said Asiwaju Tinubu, a former Senator and a two-term governor of Lagos State, is an inspirational political leader and champion of national unity and development.

“All through his political life, Asiwaju Tinubu has doggedly groomed leaders, set development templates and built bridges for national integration and cohesion, all of which he sees as necessary tools for robust development and great nationhood.





“Asiwaju Tinubu’s concept of leadership enables him to motivate associates and inspire in them confidence and loyalty. His imprints are indelible on politics and governance at the sub-national and national levels in Nigeria,” Lawan said.

The Senate President rejoiced with him, his family, friends and political associates on the auspicious occasion.

He prayed that the Almighty Allah grants him many more years of service to humanity and his beloved Nigeria.