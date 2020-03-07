Vice President Yemi Osinbajo attended a church service on Sunday at the RCCG Regional Parish in New York, United States, where he gave a sermon and also prayed fervently for Nigeria 3

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, as he marks his 63rd birthday on Sunday March 8, 2020.

Lawan noted the many outstanding achievements of Osinbajo as an erudite lawyer, distinguished scholar, revered clergyman and political leader.

“The Vice President has shown exceptional loyalty in government and dedication to his duties.


“Professor Osinbajo has brought his diverse experiences to bear on his role in government and demonstrated that one can actively participate in politics at the highest levels and yet maintain personal integrity and high reputation,” Lawan said.

The Senate President joined his family, friends and associates in celebrating a great Nigerian leader and role model.

Lawan wishes the Vice President many more years of great accomplishments and good health.

