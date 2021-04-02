



President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, has donated the sum of N8million to victims of the Yan Harawa market fire disaster in Gashua, Yobe State.

A statement by the special assistant to the Senate President (Press), Ezrel Tabiowo, said Lawan made the donation when he paid a visit to the market in Gashua, Bade local government area of the State on Friday.

Lawan during the visit appealed to the leaders of the Yan Harawa market association to ensure that all victims of the fire incident benefit equally from monetary donations irrespective of party affiliation.





He also assured that the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) would support victims of the fire incident.

“I hereby donate the sum of N8 million naira. Please, it should be shared equally to all victims affected by the market fire disaster.

“Whatever donations you receive, make sure it is shared to all those who are affected irrespective of whatever political party they belong to.

“I pray that may we continue to experience peace in this zone, and also in Yobe State and Nigeria,” the Senate President said.