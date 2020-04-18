<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has expressed shock over the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President of the Senate in a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, described the late Abba Kyari as a dedicated and loyal aide, the pillar of the Buhari administration who would be missed by all.

Senator Lawan said the late Kyari was a focused administrator “who did his best as the topmost aide of the President.”

Senator Lawan prayed to Allah to accept the soul of the deceased into aljannah and comfort all who have been left in grief by his passage.

His statement read in part: “President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has received with shock and sadness the news of the passing on of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari.

“Lawan expressed his heartfelt condolence to Mallam Kyari’s family over the great loss.

“The Senate President also condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of Mallam Kyari, a very competent, dedicated and loyal aide, who was a pillar in his administration.

“Lawan extended his heartfelt sympathy to the Government and people of Borno State over the passage of a great son of the state.

“Lawan said Mallam Kyari drew from his experiences as a lawyer who was called to the Bar in 1983, a banker and a journalist to become an administrator par excellence who did his best as the topmost aide of the President.

“The Senate President said Kyari was very deep, firm, focused and unassuming in his national assignment until his death.

“He was a man of deep convictions and courage who understood his role and performed it with uncommon dedication and effectiveness.





“He shared the values of President Buhari and his passion for the emancipation of the poor in Nigeria and the all-round development of the country for the benefit of all its people.

“Mallam Kyari played his role well and will always be appreciated, more so now that the Almighty Allah has called time on his earthly sojourn.”

In a similar tone, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege has described the death of the Former Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari as a rude shock to Nigeria.

Omo Agege called on Nigerians to pray for the President to get divine help at this time in charting the way forward as he leads the country.

He expressed sadness that Kyari who had been one of the President’s major pillars of support, succumbed to the Coronavirus disease, a statement signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Deputy President of the Senate, Yomi Odunuga said.

It reads further that: “Malam Abba Kyari was a very hardworking patriot. I still recall his last official statement in which he admonished us all about the Coronavirus pandemic’s virulent threat to everyone without any consideration for class, creed or place of origin.

“There is no doubt about his encompassing influence and bold imprints in the conduct of official affairs at the Presidency over the past five years.

“Sadly, his exit came at a time when the world is reeling under unprecedented challenges and at a time when his counsel is most needed.

“Clearly, such grave loss will be deeply felt by President Muhammadu Buhari and we should pray that God Almighty grant Mr. President and Malam Kyari’s family the strength to bear this irreparable loss.”