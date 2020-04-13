<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on the death of his mother-in-law, Madam Mildred Bisalla.

Lawan comiserated with Gbajabiamila’s wife, family members and friends and mourned with them over the loss.

He also condoled with the Government and people of Plateau state and the Anglican community where Madam Bisalla served, as a devout Christian, in various capacities.





The Senate President said Madam Bisallal, who was a trained nurse and the founder of the Plateau Nigerian Horticultural Society, lived a fulfilled life as a community leader, and was a pillar to both her family and community.

Lawan prayed to God to grant the soul of the deceased sweet repose and also grant those she left behind the fortitude to bear her loss.