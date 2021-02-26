



The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condemned the attack on Friday on Government Secondary School, Jangebe in Zamfara State, where hundreds of schoolgirls were abducted.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Ola Awoniyi in Abuja expressed sadness and outrage over the abduction.

He said the incident happened while efforts were still being made to rescue those abducted a week ago at another secondary school in Kagara, Niger State.





The Senate President said the recurrent attacks on schools and other acts of banditry call for intense soul searching on how the nation arrived at this sorry pass and how to cage the monster of violent crimes in Nigeria.

Lawan expressed his sympathy for the abducted schoolgirls and urged the authorities at all levels to work together to ensure their immediate rescue.

The Senate President also reiterated his call on the state authorities to accord priority to securing schools and other locations now seen as soft targets by savage criminals.