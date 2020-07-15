



The National Assembly Service Commission has approved the retirement of all its staff who have reached 60 years or put in thirty-five years of service in accordance with the civil service rule.

President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, is the Chairman of the National Assembly (NASS) which includes the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The decision by the Commission has caught up with Clerk of the National Assembly, Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori who has had his tenure elongated by the immediate past leadership of the National Assembly in a controversial circumstance.

The Commission in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by the Executive Chairman of the National Assembly Commission, Ahmed Kadi Amshi, said the retirement letters would be issued immediately to affected staff.

According to the statement, “Pursuant to its mandate, as provided in the National Assembly Service Act 2014 (as amended), the National Assembly Service Commission at its 497 meetings held on Wednesday 15 July 2020 has approved the retirement age of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first.





“To this effect, the Commission has approved the immediate retirement of staff of the National Assembly Service who have already attained the retirement age of 35 years of service or 60 years of age.

“Retirement letters would be issued to the affected staff according,” Amshi stated in the signed release.

There has been agitation on the long stay of the Clerk of the National Assembly who many believed was the greatest beneficiary the age adjustment bill in the Eighth Senate which reviewed upward the years of service from 35 – 40years and age of a civil servant from 60 to 65 years.

The reversal of the law by the Civil service Commission will not only affect the Clerk, Sani-Omolori but over a hundred other staffers who benefitted from the upward review of the retirement age in the Eighth Assembly.