The Nigerian Senate has postponed the passage of 2019 Appropriation Bill.

The Senate took its stand on Wednesday, when it moved into considering Bills for second reading.

However, a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the National Assembly Budget and Research Office and for other matters connected thereto, 2019 (SB. 736) is read the Second Time.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, refers the Bill to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters to report on the next legislative day.