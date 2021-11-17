Senate passes real estate regulatory council bill

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to establish the Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria.

The Council, when established, will, among other things, curb fraudulent practices and ensure that the real estate business sector conforms with the National Building Code in Nigeria.

The bill, titled “The Real Estate Regulatory Council of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2021”, was sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko.

The passage of the bill was sequel to the consideration of a report on the bill by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

The report was laid during the plenary by the Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

Senator Nicholas Tofowomo, who presented the report on behalf of the committee chairman, Ibrahim Shekarau, said the establishment of the Real Estate Council of Nigeria would provide efficient, effective and transparent administration of the business of real estate development in the country.

According to him, the council would be responsible for prescribing minimum standards for the conduct of the businesses of real estate development across the country.

He recalled that the bill seeking to establish the Real Estate Council of Nigeria was passed by both chambers of the eighth National Assembly, but was not assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The lawmaker said the President’s refusal to withhold assent to the bill was not unconnected with certain observations raised by stakeholders at the time.

According to him, “Those observations have been taken care of in this report by the Committee following the engagement with stakeholders to ensure that real estate business in Nigeria conforms with the Money Laundering Act 2011 (as amended) and the Nigeria Financial Intelligence Unit Act 2018 in terms of Anti-Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Financing due diligence compliance”.

He stressed that when established, the Council would standardize the business of real estate by regulating the conduct of transactions; and provide an enabling environment and transparency in the business of real estate development in Nigeria.

Tofowomo stated that the Council would also curb fraudulent practices to ensure that the real estate business confirms with the National Building Code in Nigeria; as well as create an innovative and sustainable environment to promote Nigeria as a real estate investment destination in Africa and the world.

Meanwhile, two bills seeking to establish the Federal Orthopedic Hospital, Patigi, Kwara State; and Federal University of Agriculture, Akure, Ondo State, passed second readings at plenary on Wednesday in the Senate.

The bills were sponsored by Senators Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North) and Patrick Ayo Akinyelure (Ondo Central).

The bills were referred by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over plenary to the Committees on Health (Secondary and Tertiary); and Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further inputs.

The two committees have four weeks to report back to the Upper Chamber.