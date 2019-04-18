<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Nigerian Senate on Wednesday passed the Proceeds of crime bill which will now pave way for the country to become full member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The bill is one of two bills which are key requirements for the membership of the global body where only South Africa represents the African Continent presently.

The new law as an executive bill also establishes the assets management agency of Nigeria to manage and dispose all forfeited criminal assets in the country by law enforcement agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Nigeria Police.

The FATF is an inter governmental organisation founded in 1989 to develop policies to combat all predicate crimes through the prevention of laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

The National Assembly had earlier passed the Mutual Legal Assistance Bill (MLA) and most importantly, a similar important bill granting autonomy to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, NFIU, which has since been signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on July 11, 2018.

The President also appointed the pioneer independent NFIU Director/CEO, Mr. Ahmed Dikko, who was confirmed by the senate to set up the new agency.