The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday passed the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill.

Recall that last week, President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had promised the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, that the Senate would fast-track its work on both the Police Trust Fund Bill and the Police Reform Bill.

However, speaking on Tuesday, Saraki said the bill, which was also passed by the House of Representatives, will provide the funding needed for training and recruitment.

Saraki said, “By passing this bill, we will be creating big strides towards providing and improving security and the policing in our country.

“One of the major concerns has always been the issue of funding. We believe that this bill will provide the funding needed for training and recruitment.

“I am confident that by the time we lay the report on the Police Reform Bill, we would have gone a long way in moving the police in the right direction,” he added.