The Senate on Wednesday passed seven bills vetoed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is coming as the upper chamber initiated the override of the president on the Fourth Alteration Bill No.28.

The Senate said that the bills were reconsidered and passed in line with legislative procedures.

Buhari, in his letter of rejection, raised concerns about the constitutionality of the bills if passed into law.

The President requested the Senate in the letters to consider the issues raised for their rejection and reconsider the bills.

The bills included Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB), National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism Bill, National Research and Innovation Council Bill, and Stamp Duties Act (Amendment) Bill.

Others were National Agricultural Seed Council Bill, Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) Bill and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Act 2010 (Amendment) Bill.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, directed the Senate secretariat to take note of observations and corrections made by senators and ensure that they were reflected in the bills before transmitting them to the president for assent.

On Tuesday, the Senate included in its Order Paper, two bills earmarked for override.

The two bills were not considered at the end of plenary.

No explanation was given by the Senate leader, Ahmad Lawan, about why they were not considered.

The two affected bills slated for override, but not considered are Fourth Alteration Bill No. 28, and the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Amendment Bill.

The upper chamber relisted the Fourth Alteration Bill No. 28, and the Industrial Development (Income Tax Relief) Amendment Bill yesterday.

Both passed second reading.

The second reading of the bills is the second stage of the override process.

If the bills pass the third reading with the required by 2/3 majority (73 senators) and go secure the concurrence of the House of Representatives, the two bills will become a law.

The Forth Alteration No. 28 Bill is a constitution amendment, which seeks to provide for the time within which the President or Governor shall lay the Appropriation Bill before the National or State Assembly.

The Bill also seeks to encourage early presentation and passage of Appropriation Bills.

President Buhari declined assent to the Bill on the grounds that it didn’t take cognisance of the provisions of Section 58(4) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

On the other hand, Industrial Development Amendment Bill, if passed, will enable companies to expand their operations in pioneer industry or product to apply for a new pioneer status.

President Buhari declined assent to the bill on the grounds that ongoing inter-ministerial consultations would be affected if the Bill was signed into law.