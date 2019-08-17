<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan on Friday in Katsina assured Nigerians that the 2020 national budget will be passed before this year’s Christmas

Lawan who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen shortly after visiting Katsina State governor, Aminu Bello Masari, at Government House, said the National Assembly is expecting the budget from the executive by September and hoped to deliberate and pass it within two months.

He said: “The process would return Nigeria to the annual budget of between January and December and guarantee fiscal discipline.”

He assured that the Ninth Assembly would also pass the Petroleum Industry Bill, PIB, to ensure the oil and Gas sector are given the desired reform.

Alhaji Lawan further expressed the resolve of the two wings of the National Assembly to work harmoniously for the rapid reformation of education, agriculture and other sub-sectors of the economy.

He was accompanied by some members of the leadership of the Senate as well as senators representing Katsina South, Mallam Bello Mandiya, and that of Katsina North, Senator Ahmad Babba Kaita.

The Senate President and his delegation had earlier paid Salah homage to President Buhari in Daura.

The delegation later joined Governor Masari, his deputy and Secretary to the Government of Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, for Jumma’at prayer at Modoji Mosque.