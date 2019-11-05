<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate Tuesday observed a minute silence in honour of the late former Military General of Lagos State, Brigadier-General Mobolaji Johnson and also resolved to send a powerful delegation to commiserate with the family of the deceased.

These resolutions followed a point of order on a matter of urgent national importance moved by Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on the floor of the Senate.

Senator Tinubu, representing Lagos Central, in her lead debate, eulogized the late Johnson saying he contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general noting that Johnson was a Nigerian Army Brigadier-General who served as military Governor of Lagos State from May 1967 to July 1975 during the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon.

She added that the contributions of Johnson to the growth and development of Lagos cannot be over emphasised.

On his part, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, while seconding the motion, described Johnson as “an officer and a gentleman.”

“He (Johnson) served as military governor of Lagos State at a very young age of 31 but he impacted the people through landmark projects,” Amosun said.

He noted that Johnson died on his birthday, saying “what a good way to die.”

The Senator representing Ogun Central recalled how the late Johnson partnered with like minds to build an Old People’s Home in Abeokuta when he (Amosun) was Governor of Ogun State.

Amosun added: “It is not just about Lagos state. This is something that the legacies he left behind can be replicated anywhere in the country.

“Today we are talking about ‘not too young to run’ he was very young at age 31 and he left a lasting legacy in the hearts of the people.”

Senators unanimously adopted the two prayers of the motion when they were put to voice vote by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan.