The Senate is considering a constitutional amendment to restructure the country’s police architecture, according to a report.

A bill for the establishment of Federal Police, State Police, National Police Service Commission, National Police Council, and State Police Service Commission for the States, is scheduled for first reading on the floor of the Senate tomorrow.

Recall that the Constitution Review Committee, headed by Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, had said it would consider the report of Governor Nasir el-Rufai-led committee on restructuring in carrying out the constitution review assignment.

The report, among others, recommended a constitutional amendment to allow state police.

It was learnt that the new proposed legislation to be sponsored by Senator Ike Ekweremadu (Enugu West) has all members of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution as co-sponsors.





Ekweremadu had sponsored the bill along with 74 other members of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review in the 8th National Assembly but it could not progress beyond the first reading.

A copy of the new bill showed that the Federal Police shall be responsible for the maintenance of public security, preservation of public order and security of persons and property throughout the federation to the extent provided for under the constitution or by an Act of the National Assembly.

State police, it proposed, shall be organised and administered in accordance with such provisions as may be prescribed by a Law of the House of Assembly of a state subject to the framework and guidelines established by an Act of the National Assembly.