There are strong indications that the Senate upon resumption tomorrow (Tuesday) from a 3-week recess, may reject the court judgment on the Kogi East senatorial seat presently occupied by Senator Attai Aidoko Ali.

The likely rejection of the court judgment by the upper chamber stems from an order by the court in its judgement asking the Clerk of Senate, as against the Senate President to swear in Air Marshall Isaac Alfa as Senator representing Kogi East.

According to some lawyers, the order by the court is capable of triggering a constitutional crises in the National Assembly over the engagement and disengagement of senators.

This is just as an Abuja based lawyer, Abdul Sadiq, has urged the Senate to reject the judgment of the court, and also cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the consequences of issuing a certificate of return without carefully studying the implication of the judgment.

Speaking during a radio program monitored from Abuja, the legal practitioner said the constitution of Nigeria was unambiguous about the provisions of the law relating to the procedure of engagements and disengagements of members of the National Assembly and lawmakers.

“The ambiguity occasioned by the judgment of the federal high court by giving order of judgment to the Clerk of the Senate will trigger another lacuna and constitutional crises when carefully studied, and only its un-applicability will give a leeway to legal interpretation on the Kogi East Senate judgment properly.

“According to the provisions, the Clerk of the Senate is the head of management, he or she has nothing to do with administering the oath of office on any senator, hence, the order of the federal high court was given to a wrong person”.