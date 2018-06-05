The Senate and House of Representatives will soon be in a joint closed session at the green chamber.

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, announced this 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

Mr Dogara did not state why the lawmakers want to hold the joint session.

The Senate had earlier moved into a closed session which started 11 a.m.

As at press time, the Reps members were waiting for the senators to join them.