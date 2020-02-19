<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate on Wednesday observed a minute silence in honour of renowned Nigerian novelist and former Registrar of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Chukwuemeka Ike.

The literary icon who was a traditional ruler of Ndikelionwu, Anambra State, died last week Thursday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Teaching Hospital in Nnewi, Anambra State, at age 88 after a brief illness.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his ruling on a point of order raised by Senator Sam Egwu (PDP – Ebonyi North), commiserated with the family of the deceased.





He described Professor Ike as a literary giant who contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria.

“I want to on behalf of all our colleagues here, condole the family of the Late former Registrar of WAEC.

“The man who was a literary giant contributed a lot, and of course, we have something to learn, that we commit ourselves to writing our experiences, so that those who are coming after us are able to also benefit from them in life.

“The country of course, will miss this great man who contributed immensely to the development of our country,” Lawan said.