The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Adamu Mohammed, is currently appearing before the Senate in plenary to explain the spate of insecurity across Nigeria.

The lawmakers had recently summoned the police boss over the rising cases of killings, kidnappings and banditry in parts of the country.

Mohammed was ushered into the chamber shortly after the lawmakers resumed for the day’s session.