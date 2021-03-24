



The senate has embarked on a three-week Easter break to resume plenary sessions on April 13.

The upper legislative chamber announced the break after Wednesday’s sitting.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan said the recess is in line with the senate rules and does not stop the various committees from carrying out their functions.

“The senate will proceed on its Easter break but our committees will continue to do their work. The Easter break will last from March 25 to April 13” he said.





“The committee considering the petroleum industry bill is working very hard to ensure that we receive the report as soon as we resume plenary.

“Our committee on the review of the 1999 constitution under the chairmanship of the deputy senate president is working round the clock likewise so many other committees.

“This is just for the plenary to be closed but of course our committees will continue to work. The senate is hereby adjourned to April 13.”