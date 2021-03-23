



The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Wakil Bukar by President Muhammadu Buhari as Commissioner for the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The confirmation of the nominee at Tuesday’s plenary followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the committee, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, said the nominee possessed the requisite constitutional requirements specified under the provisions of section 156 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) that qualifies him to be appointed as a commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission.





He also said that there was no petition before the committee against the nomination and appointment of Bukar as a commissioner.

According to him, ”There is no adverse security report before the committee against the appointment of the nominee as a commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commissioner as both the DSS and police report submitted to the committee on the life of the nominee to date did not reveal any iota of crime or wrongdoing against him.

”Accordingly, he is hereby affirmed to be fit and proper person for confirmation by the Senate for appointment as Commissioner in the Federal Civil Service Commission.”

The Senate, thereafter, confirmed Bukar’s nomination in a Committee of the Whole.