



The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of the new Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Those confirmed were – Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff and AVM Isiaka Amao, Chief of Air Staff.

Their confirmation followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Defence at plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Wamakko Aliyu (APC-Sokoto) said the nominees responded satisfactory to questions during their screening.

He said also that there were no petitions written against them, saying that the nominees were also cleared by the Department of State Service (DSS).





Wamakko said their service experience in the military made them eminently qualified for appointment as service chiefs.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his remarks, said Nigerians expected much from the new service chiefs.

He said the National Assembly would continue to support them in the fight against security challenges in the country.

He said that the new service chiefs should take the fight against bandits to their hideouts.

”Situations where bandits abduct students in secondary school at will are not acceptable,” Lawan said.

He stressed the need for inter-agency cooperation among security agencies in the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.