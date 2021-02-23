



The Senate at the plenary on Tuesday, confirmed the appointment of former service chiefs as non career ambassadors.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, laid by Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, had on February 10, mandated the Committee on Foreign Affairs to confirm General Abayomi Olonisakin (retd) (Ekiti); Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd) (Borno); Vice Admiral Ibok- Ette Ibas (retd) (Cross River); Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar(retd) (Bauchi); and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd) (Kano) as non-career ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.





Soon after the report was laid, the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, raised a point of order and drew the attention of his colleagues to a petition against their confirmation.

Abaribe had asked Bulkachuwa, to explain why the petition against them was dismissed but Lawan dismissed his position, saying that the petition lacked merit.