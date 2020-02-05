<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of nominees to serve as Chairman and Members of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

The confirmation of the nominees was sequel to the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service, presented by its Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau.

The nominees confirmed to serve on the National Assembly Service Commission include: Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, Chairman; Babagana Modu (Borno – North East); Senator Abubakar Tutare (Taraba – North-East); Hakeem Akamo (Lagos – South West); Tunrayo Akintomide (Ondo – South West); Atanomeyorwi Francis (Delta – South South) and Engr. Bassey Etuk (Akwa Ibom – South South).

Others are Hon. Bailyaminu Yusuf Shinkafi (Zamfara – North West); Sani Saidu Kazaure (Jigawa – North West); Senator Julius Ucha (Ebonyi – South East); Auwalu Aliyu Ohindase (Kogi – North-Central) and Muazu Is’haq (Nasarawa – North Central).

The Senate, however, adopted the committee’s recommendation for another nomination to fill the South East slot declined by the Imo State nominee, Nnamdi Anyaehi.

Meanwhile, the Senate also on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Professor Adeolu (South West) and Mr. Uche Onwude (South East) as Chairman and member of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).





Moments before the confirmation of both nominees, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (APC – Lagos West) protested the sudden removal without notice of the former Chairman, Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He appealed for the intervention of the Senate on the matter, so as to give the former lawmaker and former Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission the opportunity and privilege of tendering his resignation.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in his response to the complaint raised by Senator Adeola, sympathized with the former Chairman of NCC over his plight.

Lawan, however, explained that the request to allow Durojaiye resign his appointment, as proposed by Senator Adeola, was beyond the jurisdiction of the upper chamber to entertain.

“The Senate did not initiate the nomination. The Senate received the nomination from Mr. President. The initial nomination of the former Chairman was only brought to the Senate to be confirmed at that time.

“So, the issue of whether to have the opportunity to resign is entirely not in the hands of the Senate. However, I really sympathize with the situation, but I want to remind you, that the prerogative of nominations rests with Mr. President.

“This Senate will always try to ensure that there is adherence to due processes. But I believe that this is a matter that can best be sorted out in the Presidency rather than in the Senate”, Lawan said.