The Senate has confirmed Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday written a letter to the Senate seeking confirmation of his appointment.

Mr Abdu-Kafarati was sworn-in as the Acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in September 2017.

He succeeds Ibrahim Auta who retired as chief judge last year.

The Senate had in March urged Mr Buhari to forward nomination of Mr Abdu-Kafarati to the upper legislative chamber for approval as substantive Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to avoid constitutional crisis.

Mr Abdu-Kafarati was confirmed after the Senate adopted the report from its committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

Chairman of the committee, David Umaru (APC, Niger East) who read out the findings and recommendations of the committee, said Mr Abdu-Kafarati satisfies the requirements of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 and the Senate’s standing order as amended.

“There is no criminal record found against him, he possesses the required qualities for the discharge of his judicial duties and no petition against him as chief judge of the federal high court,” he said.

The Senate, thereafter, went into the committee of the whole and unanimously agreed to confirm Mr Abdu-Kafarati as Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.