The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu for appointment as the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).
The Tuesday approval of the Senate after the presentation and consideration of the screening report of the Senator Smart Adeyemi-led Senate Committee on Aviation at plenary in Abuja.
