The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye as Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission.

Also confirmed were eight others as members of the ICPC board.

They are Grace Chinda (Delta State), Okolo Titus (Enugu State), Obiora Igwedebia (Anambra State), Olubukola Balogun (Lagos State) and Justice Adamu Bello (Katsina State).

The other members are Hannatu Muhammed (Jigawa State), Abdullahi Saidu (Niger State) and Yahaya Dauda (Nasarawa State).

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of Justice Uwani Abba as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.