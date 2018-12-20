The Senate on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Hon. Justice Uwani Musa Abba Aji as justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.
The Senate’s decision was sequel to the report of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Right and Legal Matters chaired by Senator David Umaru.
Although a petition was written against the nominee, but the Judiciary Service Commission informed the Senate Panel that the nominee has no integrity problem.
