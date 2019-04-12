<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Thursday, confirmed three new ambassadorial nominees recommended to the upper chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari early this year.

The confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs chaired by its chairman, Senator Monsurat Sunmonu, which had earlier screened the nominees.

The nominees, who were confirmed are Mr Christopher C. Chejina from Delta State, Mr Bukar Kolo, Yobe State and Mr M. A. Mabdul from Benue State, respectively.

Presenting the committee’s report, Senator Sunmonu said all the nominees met the criteria to be representatives of the country abroad and therefore recommended their confirmation by the upper legislative chamber.

Meanwhile, the Senate also confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees as members of the Board of the National Bureau of Statistics.

The confirmation followed the adoption of the report of the Committee on National Planning and Economic Affairs.

The red chamber confirmed Kabiru Nakaura as Chairman representing North West.