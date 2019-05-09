<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission (NDC).

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of the report of the committee on Diaspora and Non-governmental organisations chaired by Sen Rose Oko (PDP, C/River).

Abike, who was until her confirmation, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Diaspora Matters, was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari last year.

A former broadcaster, Abike served as a member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos state from 2003 to 2015.