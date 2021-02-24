



The Senate at plenary on Wednesday approved the appointment of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, as the Chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Bawa’s was confirmed after being grilled for over two hours by the Senators with the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, moderating.





President Muhamadu Buhari had a fortnight ago forwarded Bawa’s name to the Senate, requesting the upper chamber to confirm his appointment as new chairman of the anti-graft agency.

EFCC had been under the headship of Mr Ahmed Umar in acting capacity since the suspension of Ibrahim Magu