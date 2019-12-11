<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Wednesday began the confirmation process of Mohammad Mamman Nami as the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

Also to be screened before with Wednesday are other representatives from the zones and Ministries, Departments, Agencies, MDAs, of government.

The Senate has mandated its Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola led Committee on Finance to as a matter of urgency carry out the screening process, present the report on Wednesday next week for Confirmation.

After the Executive Communication by the Deputy Majority Whip, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi, All Progressives Congress, APC, Niger North who acted as the Leader, President of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, referred the names to the Senate Committee on Finance to report back at Plenary on Wednesday.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had written the Senate, seeking for the screening and subsequent confirmation of Mohammad Mamman Nami as the Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

With the letter and if confirmed, Nami will be replacing Babatunde Fowler.

The request, which was contained in a letter dated December 9, 2019, was read on the floor by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter read: “Pursuant to Section 3(2) of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (Establishment) Act, 2007, I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the underlisted names of nominees as the Chairman and Members of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Those appointed by President Buhari alongside the Chairman, Muhammad Nami (North Central) are: James Yakwen Ayuba, North Central; Ado Danjuma, North West; Adam Baba Mohammed, North East; Ikeme Osakwe, South East; Adewale Ogunyomade, South West, and Ehile Adetola Aibangbee, South-South.

Representatives of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government on the board are: Ladidi Bara’atu Mohammed, Office of Attorney-General of the Federation; Godwin Emefiele, Central Bank of Nigeria; Fatima Hayatu, Ministry of Finance; Maagbe Adaa, Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission; Umar Ajiya, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation; DCG Isah, Nigeria Customs Service, and Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission.