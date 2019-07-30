<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senate concluded the screening of ministerial nominees sent in by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday with the immediate past Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Buhari submitted his list of cabinet nominees to the upper house of parliament on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

The list contained 43 names, though it did not specify which positions they would hold in cabinet.

The red chamber on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 commenced the screening and confirmation of nominees.

The exercise took five days with the senate screening all 43 members.

Here is a list of all nominees

1. Uchechukwu Ogah (Abia)

2. Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom)

3. George Akume (Benue)

4. Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi)

5. Emeka. Nwajuaba (Imo)

6. Olorunnibe Mamora (Lagos)

7. Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun)

8. Adamu. Adamu (Bauchi)

9. Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers)

10. Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra)

11. Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo)

12. Mustapha Shehuri (Borno)

13. Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe)

14. Bashir Magashi (Kano)

15. Ramatu Aliyu (Kogi)

16. Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa)

17. Zubairu Dada (Niger)

18. Chris Ngige (Anambra)

19. Abdullahi Hassan (Nasarawa)

20. Sunday Dare (Oyo)

21. Muhammad Bello (Adamawa)

22. Sadiya Farouq (Zamfara)

23. Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna)

24. Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti)

25. Abubakar Malami (Kebbi)

26. Hadi Sirika (Katsina)

27. Osagie Ehanire (Edo)

28. Paullen Tallen (Plateau)

29. Festus Keyamo (Delta)

30. Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe)

31. Maigari Dingyadi (Sokoto)

32. Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos)

33. Dr.Mohammed Mahmoud (Kaduna)

34. Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

35. Rauf Aregbesola (Osun)

36. Goddy Jedy- Agba (Cross River)

37. Suleiman Adamu Kazaure (Jigawa)

38. Amb Mariam Katagum (Bauchi)

39. Clement I.K. Anade Agba (Edo)

40. Geoffrey Onyeama (Enugu)

41. Engr. Saleh Mamman (Taraba)

42. Sabo Nanono (Kano)

43. Lai Mohammed (Kwara)