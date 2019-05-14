<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate has mandated its Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions to screen Godwin Emefiele as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The Tenure of CBN governor expected to end on June 2, but President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Emefile as CBN governor for a second tenure.

During the plenary session on Tuesday, Senate Leader Sen Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe) moved for the consideration of Emefiele’s nomination while deputy Minority Leader Sen Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) seconded the motion.

Consequently, Senate President Bukola Saraki referred the nomination to the banking, insurance and other financial institutions’ committee to screen the nominee and report back in one week.