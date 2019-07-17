President Buhari swears In Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed in State House on 25th Jan 2019-3

The Senate on Wednesday began the screening and confirmation process for Justice Tanko Muhammad as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) at a closed-door session.

Senate Leader, Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP Kebbi) who moved a motion for the screening, was seconded by Minority Leader Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia PDP).

Yahaya specifically urged the Senate to dissolve into committee of the whole to enable the acting CJN enter the plenary.

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, immediately put the motion into a voice vote and announced that the Senate should go to a closed-door session for the screening.

Muhammad arrived the premises of the National Assembly at exactly 10. 10 a.m. before the screening began at 11.13 a.m.

He arrived in the entourage of senior judicial officers in the country, including the President of the National Industrial Court Justice Babatunde Adejumo and others.

President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a letter requesting the screening and confirmation of the acting CJN on July 11.

