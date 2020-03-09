<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate on Monday in Abuja commenced a public hearing on the social media bill.

The Bill titled: “A Bill for an Act to make provisions for the protection from internet falsehood and manipulations and for related matters, 2019,” was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East.

Present at the hearing are Human rights activists, heads of media organizations, Civil Society Organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), including the Executive Director, Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), Mr Clement Nwankwo, etc.





Others include the National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, Chief Executive Officers of Media Organizations, Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore and Convener of Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, among others.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan is also present at the hearing of the bill which has been controversial.