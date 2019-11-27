<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Senate on Wednesday expressed its displeasure at the poor living conditions in border communities, citing the insufficient funding of the Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) to provide basic amenities.

The Senate, during its deliberation of a motion titled ‘The need to pay attention to the plight of border communities in Nigeria’, sponsored by Senator Umar Sadiq Sulieman (APC, Kwara North) and 21 other Senators, was unequivocal in expressing its displeasure over the plight of the border town dwellers.

The motion read: “The Senate notes that there exist a Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) established in 2003 by law to cater for the plight and development of border communities in Nigeria; The Senate Further notes that when the BCDA was established, it had well Spelt counterpart funding mechanism under the Border Communities Development Agency Act 2003 to ensure effective delivery of service for the development of the border communities which include:

“7.5 percent of the total revenue allocation due to the Federal Government deductible at source;

“15 percent of the total monthly statutory allocation due to member states of the agency deductible at source;

“55 percent of the monies due to members states of the Agency. from the ecological fund; and

“10 percent of the monthly statutory allocation due to the border local governments deductible at source.”

The Senate also noted that it was aware that deductions were made from these accounts at source even before the commencement of the commission without significant impact on the member states, local government and border communities. This led to the border state Governors protest and the subsequent amendment of the relevant Section (Section 9) by National Assembly in 2006.

The Senate said that it was concerned that the border communities are in dire need of development in the area of infrastructure, health, education, water and access roads, but the BCDA has not been able to cater for the needs of these communities because of insufficient funding.

The motion further read: “Disturbed that for example, in October 2009, about 84 school children were drowned in a river from Bukuro a border community in Baruten Local government in Kwara North, while going to school in neighboring border community in Benin Republic;

“Further disturbed that authorities from Benin Republic responded to that incidence and constructed a bridge across the river, but authorities from Nigeria did nothing in respect of same, resulting in Bukuro community threatening to secede from Nigeria;

“Saddened that the neighboring communities from other countries i.e. Benin Republic, Niger and Cameroon which are less endowed in terms of resources are enjoying world class facilities;

“Worried that the indigenes of border communities in Nigeria are at the mercy of other countries for their medica‘ needs, education etc with the attendant security risk to our country;

“Notes accordingly the need for a comprehensive government intervention in infrastructure and social amenities for borler communities and that until these amenities are provided for our border communities people in these communities will not feel a sense of belonging in the Nigerian state thereby constituting further security risk to the country; and cognizant of the fact that improving the life of the border communities is indeed a national security issue.”

Speaking on the motion, Senator Isah Jibrin said deducting money from states and local governments housing border communities would be counterproductive, pointing out that It was better to have a consolidated fund to cater for their needs.

The Senate, accordingly, resolved to: “Call on the Federal Government to improve funding of the Border Community Development Agency (BCDA); and mandate the 21 border states to dedicate 1.5% of consolidated revenue fund and 30% of ecological fund to the development of border communities; and mandate the Committee on States and Local Government to carry out a holistic investigation on the level of compliance with the Act establishing the BCDA.”