The Senate has approved the disbursement of about N489 billion to 21 states as reimbursement of funds spent on federal projects in their respective states.

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial district, Senator Victor Umeh, disclosed this to journalists in Awka, Anambra State capital, Thursday at a press briefing.

Umeh said the approval was made by the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Promissory Note Programme and Bond Issuance following the rescinding of earlier Senate resolution on the committee’s interim report of 7th June, 2018.

The senator said: “The Senate decided to settle some of the outstanding claims and liabilities of states in the sum of N488,743,526,204.77k based on state by state claims.

“The approval of the refund followed a motion by Senator Francis Alimikhena (Edo North) that the Senate should settle inherited local debts and contractual obligations on refund to state governments for projects executed on behalf of the federal government.”

Umeh enjoined the federal government to release the money on time so that states especially, Anambra could put such fund to use.

He added: “I and the deputy governor of Anambra State, Dr. Nkem Okeke, led the Anambra delegation to the refund defence.

“I devoted my time to it because Governor Willie Obiano is doing well and needs as much assistance possible to continue his good work.”

Umeh disclosed that of the 21 states, Lagos would receive the largest share of the money, totalling N114.6 billion, while Akwa Ibom came second with N78.7 billion.

Zamfara would get N60.02 billion, Ogun N59.2billion and Anambra N37.9 billion, among others.