The Senate on Thursday adjourned plenary till July 3 to proceed for Sallah break.

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki made the announcement shortly before adjourning plenary.

The Senate had in the course of the day’s plenary, deliberated on the declaration of June 12 as a public holiday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senate also confirmed Justice Adamu Abdu-Kafarati among other things.