



The Senate yesterday adjourned plenary to Tuesday to allow senators that won reelection to collect their certificates of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) today.

There are 45 serving senators that won reelection to represent various senatorial districts in the country.

The electoral umpire had fixed today as the day for the collection of certificates of return by all elected senators and members of the House of Reps who won during the February 23 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The collection of the certificates of return would hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC), Abuja.

The senators are expected to resume plenary on Tuesday and continue with the debate on the general principles of the 2019 budget estimates, which they commenced yesterday.