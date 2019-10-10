<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Senate has adjourned debates on the 2020 Appropriation Bill until Tuesday, October 15.

Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya (APC, Kebbi State), had moved that plenary be adjourned until another legislative day; while the Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia-South), seconded it.

Earlier, the senators had considered a Bill for an Act to authorise issuance of N10,330,416,607,347 from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation.

The motion was moved by the Senate Leader after the Minority Leader had seconded a motion for the resumption of debate on the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

In his delivery, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP-Taraba South) noted that Nigerians have not been asking questions on budget implementation, urging better disposition to same.

“No nation moves forward without visiting the past.

“We do not ask questions on budget implementation. We should take budget implementation as serious business.

“We must look inward and look at ways the budget will give us maximum results,” he said; advocating increased allocation for security men “because they need to work harder.”

Senator Sandy Onor (PDP-Cross River Central) noted that, “The issue of VAT cannot be overemphasised,” warning that “it is important to the wellbeing of our people.”

“The consequences of the increase in VAT are dangerous, I believe one of the consequences of this increment will be unemployment.

“We need to expand our economy to build a future for our youths,” she submitted.

Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North) lamented that there were so many abandoned projects in the South East, mentioning the second Niger Bridge as on eof such projects.

“We want the Federal Government to allocate money for them to be completed,” he said.

Senator Gyang Istifanus (PDP-Barkin Ladi/Riyom Plateau State) said Nigerians were interested in how the budget will improve security and infrastructural deficit in the country.

“If we have stable power supply, this will make businesses thrive,” he said; adding, that the issue of cost of governance should be looked into.

“We should look at our procurement cost in comparison with other countries,” Istifanus ounselled.

In reaction, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, thanked the senators for their contributions, and announced that debates on the 2020 Appropriation Bill will continue on Tuesday, October 15.