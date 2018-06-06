The executive chairman of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Hajiya Yabawa Kolo, has expressed shock over the death of one Usman Yusuf, age 70 years, who lost his life while struggling to get his own share of food and non-food items distributed at the old Maiduguri IDP camp in Jere Local Government Area of the state.

The SEMA boss, who disclosed this to newsmen in her office on Tuesday, also recalled that, apart from Yusuf, other IDPs at the Madinatu camp also sustained serious wounds during the distribution of food items.

“To this effect therefore, the agency is warning all the philanthropic individuals and humanitarian organisations to strictly adhere to the international norms of underpinning the protection of IDPs and also respect all the guiding principles that needed to be observed while distributing both food and non-food items,” Kolo said.

She, however, emphasised the need for individual organisation rendering assistance to always ensure screening and issuance of coupons and engage camp leader to capture diversity and complying with the principles of gender, ethnicity, age, religion and disability while delivering assistance to IDPs.

Hajiya Kolo said SEMA is appealing to all the intervening agencies and nongovernmental organisations that lack capacity in crowd management and control to always seek the assistance of SEMA-trained and experienced volunteers to assist them during a distribution exercise.

The SEMA chairman further warned that any erring individual or organisation that may cause or create havoc to IDPS while distributing items would have itself to blame.