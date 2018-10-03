



Kebbi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), says it has procured relief materials worth N200 million for distribution to flood victims in 21 local government areas of the state.

Chairman of the agency, Alhaji Sani Dododo told newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the distribution would commence next week.

He said that the agency procured the items to cushion the effects of the flood that submerged communities and displaced residents especially in seven local government areas of the state.

“The recent flooding had affected communities in Dandi, Koko, Suru, Bagudo, Yauri, Ngaski and Shanga areas.”

He added that reported cases of flooding in the remaining 14 local government areas are being assessed by the agency.

“We will set up a committee to ensure judicious distribution of the assistance.

“We will try to minimise the number of the committee members in order to ensure relative control and transparency in the distribution as we will not hesitate to take to court anyone found guilty of diverting the relief,” Dododo said.

The chairman commended the state government for releasing the funds and assured that all the victims would receive appropriate support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that materials to be distributed include, rice, millet, maize, guinea, cement, blankets, roofing sheets, mattresses and textile materials, among others.