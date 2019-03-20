



A mysterious fire has destroyed houses in Barebari village in Ringim Local Government Area of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sani Yusuf, the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, confirmed.

Yusuf said the cause of the fire, which lasted between 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, has yet to be ascertained.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Dutse that the inferno destroyed almost the whole of the village.

“The fire destroyed almost the whole of the village, including animals and foodstuff. Over 60 houses were razed by the fire. The fire began around 11:00 a.m. and lasted up to 6:00 p.m.

“Though we are not concerned with the number of houses, animals or foodstuff destroyed, but how we can assist victims immediately is what we are discussing right now. We plan to provide them with relief materials, including shelter and feeding.

“After that, that is when we will begin to ascertain the cause of the fire and the level of damages caused,” he said.

The executive secretary added that the assistance would be provided in order to ease the hardship and suffering of the victims.

He said that no one died in the incident but that investigation into the incident had commenced.

“Fortunately, no loss of human life was recorded in the incident but several livestock and foodstuff were destroyed by the fire,” Yusuf added.